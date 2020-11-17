Head-To-Head Survey: Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) & Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Meridian Bancorp and Shinhan Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bancorp 23.56% 8.81% 1.00% Shinhan Financial Group 16.23% 7.94% 0.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Meridian Bancorp pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Shinhan Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Shinhan Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meridian Bancorp and Shinhan Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bancorp $279.42 million 2.73 $67.00 million $1.30 11.18 Shinhan Financial Group $15.19 billion 1.03 $2.72 billion $5.96 5.08

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian Bancorp. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Meridian Bancorp and Shinhan Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Meridian Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.16%. Given Meridian Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Meridian Bancorp is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Summary

Meridian Bancorp beats Shinhan Financial Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans, such as mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, credit builders, and annuity and overdraft loans. In addition, the company offers non-deposit financial products, such as mutual funds, annuities, stocks, and bonds through third-party broker-dealer; and long-term care insurance products. It is also involved in the securities transactions business. The company operates 42 full-service locations, one mobile branch, and three loan centers. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is based in Peabody, Massachusetts.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting; securitization and derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 876 service centers; 5,773 ATMs; 13 cash dispensers; and 48 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

