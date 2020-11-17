HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits Market Cap of $260.42 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $260.42 million and approximately $327,771.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00004521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

