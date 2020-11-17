Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%. Analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRTX shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

