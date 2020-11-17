Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Humana were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Humana by 1,187.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $26,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.13.

NYSE HUM opened at $428.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.14. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

