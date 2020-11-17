Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Icade in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Icade in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Icade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Icade stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.00. Icade has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $105.00.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

