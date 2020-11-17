Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. CSFB started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Immunovant from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $52.64 on Friday. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.17 per share, with a total value of $190,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,540,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,593,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,582,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 29.2% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,717,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 53.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,155,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 911.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,513,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,623 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 27.3% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,266,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

