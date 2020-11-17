Inari Medical, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical’s (NASDAQ:NARI) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, November 18th. Inari Medical had issued 8,202,565 shares in its IPO on May 22nd. The total size of the offering was $155,848,735 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of Inari Medical’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NARI stock opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.59. Inari Medical has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 19.64, a current ratio of 20.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,714,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,636,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,693,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1,067.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,629,000 after purchasing an additional 458,765 shares during the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

