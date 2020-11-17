Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INFI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.19.

Shares of INFI opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,999.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

