Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) PT Raised to $3.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.19.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,999.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

