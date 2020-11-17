Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inogen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inogen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Get Inogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $751.79 million, a P/E ratio of -377.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. Inogen has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $76.89.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 81.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 29.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Inogen by 205.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Inogen by 180.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Inogen during the second quarter worth $219,000.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.