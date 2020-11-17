Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inogen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inogen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.25.
Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $751.79 million, a P/E ratio of -377.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. Inogen has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $76.89.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 81.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 29.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Inogen by 205.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Inogen by 180.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Inogen during the second quarter worth $219,000.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
