Insider Selling: Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Major Shareholder Sells 160,000 Shares of Stock

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) major shareholder Value Fund Shareholder sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,253,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,147,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:KXIN opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Kaixin Auto Holdings has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaixin Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.