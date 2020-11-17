Insights Network Price Tops $0.0464 on Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. Insights Network has a total market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $6,690.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00075274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00422737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00029015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.74 or 0.03054769 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 282,222,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

