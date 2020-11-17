InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IHG. Peel Hunt lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

IHG stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.98. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $69.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

