InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on IHG. Peel Hunt lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.
IHG stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.98. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $69.12.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.