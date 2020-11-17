Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at TD Securities

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITP. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$17.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday.

TSE:ITP opened at C$22.49 on Friday. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a one year low of C$7.02 and a one year high of C$22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s payout ratio is 65.56%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

