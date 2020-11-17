Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITPOF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intertape Polymer Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intertape Polymer Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITPOF opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.54. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.70%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

