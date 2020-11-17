Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) PT Raised to $29.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.90.

ITPOF stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

