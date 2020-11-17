Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of ITPOF opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

