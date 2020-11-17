Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Inuvo is an Internet marketing and technology company that delivers purchase-ready customers to advertisers through a broad network of websites and applications reaching both desktop and mobile devices. They deliver content and targeted advertisements over the internet and generate revenue when an end user clicks on the advertisements they delivered. They manage their business as two segments, the Partner Network and the Owned and Operated Network. The Partner Network delivers advertisements to their partners’ websites and applications on desktop, tablet and mobile devices. Their proprietary technology platform allows for targeted distribution of advertisements at a scale that measures in the hundreds of millions of advertisements delivered monthly. The Owned and Operated Network designs, builds and markets consumer websites and applications. This segment consists of their mobile-ready ALOT websites and is focused on providing engaging content to their users. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Inuvo in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INUV opened at $0.36 on Friday. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.11.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,696,000.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

