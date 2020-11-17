Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the October 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $68.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 300.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 103,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter.

