Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,363,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,453 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $64,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

