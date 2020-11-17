Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,363,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,453 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $64,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

