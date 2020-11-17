Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,107 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,989% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 329.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 109.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.23 million, a PE ratio of -768.00 and a beta of 1.04. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

