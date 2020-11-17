IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Position Raised by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.05% of IPG Photonics worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 418.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total transaction of $1,301,881.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $3,788,394.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,918,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,447 shares of company stock worth $14,445,856. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPGP opened at $201.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 102.03 and a beta of 1.52. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $214.61.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

