IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,382 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 341.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $180.77.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at $122,596,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

