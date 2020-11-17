iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $108,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 739,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $407,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,747,000 after buying an additional 193,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000.

BATS:EFAV opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.43.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.