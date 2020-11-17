iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,181 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $70,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 55,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

FLOT stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53.

