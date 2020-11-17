iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,302 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

