iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,758 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.93% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $68,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $277.61 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $286.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.23.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.