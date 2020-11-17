iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.42% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $100,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after buying an additional 8,099,670 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,108,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,470 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 295.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,036 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18,652.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,106,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,490 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $49.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.