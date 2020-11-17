IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of ITP stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. IT Tech Packaging has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.
IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.66%.
About IT Tech Packaging
IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.
