ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ITVPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $12.66 on Friday. ITV has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $21.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

