JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

JCDXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux presently has an average rating of Hold.

JCDXF opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

