Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) a €50.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.43 ($51.09).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €40.79 ($47.99) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business has a 50-day moving average of €43.93 and a 200-day moving average of €41.98.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

