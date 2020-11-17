Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) a €14.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.27 ($15.61).

SZG stock opened at €14.99 ($17.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.00. Salzgitter AG has a 52 week low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 52 week high of €20.73 ($24.39). The company has a market capitalization of $810.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.61.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

