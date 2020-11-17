Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JEN. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.21 ($30.84).

Get Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) alerts:

ETR:JEN opened at €25.48 ($29.98) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 25.84. Jenoptik AG has a 1-year low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 1-year high of €29.20 ($34.35).

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.