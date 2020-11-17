Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) Receives $17.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

NYSE JCAP opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $400.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Jernigan Capital has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $17.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 149,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jernigan Capital is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities with a view to eventual outright ownership of facilities the Company finances. The Company's mission is to maximize shareholder value by accumulating a multi-billion dollar investment portfolio consisting of the newest, most attractive and best located self-storage facilities in the United States through a talented and experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community.

