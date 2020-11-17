Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) Receives $17.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.15.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.
NYSE JCAP opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $400.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Jernigan Capital has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $17.28.
Jernigan Capital Company Profile
Jernigan Capital is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities with a view to eventual outright ownership of facilities the Company finances. The Company's mission is to maximize shareholder value by accumulating a multi-billion dollar investment portfolio consisting of the newest, most attractive and best located self-storage facilities in the United States through a talented and experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community.
Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.