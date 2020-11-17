JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday. They issued an underperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered JetBlue Airways from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

JBLU opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,959.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 237.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,115,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,120 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,162,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $15,645,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,199,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 999,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 218.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 708,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft.

