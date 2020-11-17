Jetcoin (JET) Price Hits $0.0154

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $150,680.51 and $68,386.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00075274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00422737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00029015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.74 or 0.03054769 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

