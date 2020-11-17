JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of ETR:JST opened at €36.70 ($43.18) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.57. JOST Werke AG has a 12-month low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a 12-month high of €39.60 ($46.59). The business’s 50 day moving average is €33.83 and its 200 day moving average is €31.17.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

