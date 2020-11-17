JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) a €39.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($46.47) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DWNI. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.43 ($51.09).

Get Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) stock opened at €40.79 ($47.99) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.98. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.