JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) a €8.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UCG. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.16 ($11.96).

Get UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) alerts:

UniCredit S.p.A. has a one year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.