JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Price Target to $100.00

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.47. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $98.93.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($4.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($3.19). The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.