JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $88.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMAT. Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.33.

AMAT opened at $74.48 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $75.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.33. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $908,320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,990 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

