JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC cut shares of Aena S.M.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

ANNSF stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $194.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.25 and its 200-day moving average is $138.83.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

