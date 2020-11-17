JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,419 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $105,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71.

