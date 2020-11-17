Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.40

Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS) announced a dividend on Monday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of KNOS opened at GBX 1,224 ($15.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 81.77. Kainos Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 456.54 ($5.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,392 ($18.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,174.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 966.41.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

