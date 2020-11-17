Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) a €153.00 Price Target

zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €153.00 ($180.00) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZO1. Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €140.13 ($164.85).

ETR:ZO1 opened at €150.20 ($176.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €147.76 and a 200-day moving average price of €144.52. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.82, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.31. zooplus AG has a fifty-two week low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a fifty-two week high of €168.00 ($197.65).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

