Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $9.46 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,000. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,048,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.1% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 27,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,816.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,200.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,593.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,502.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. 140166 raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

