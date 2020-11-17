Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,198 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 7.9% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 46,895 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.19.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 107.18, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

