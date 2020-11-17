Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,909,000 after purchasing an additional 650,874 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

