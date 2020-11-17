KeyCorp Boosts Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $49.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HXL. Truist started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB lowered Hexcel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,384,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,547,000 after purchasing an additional 109,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 455.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,951,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 14.4% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,753,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 220,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 59.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,410,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 524,016 shares during the period.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.